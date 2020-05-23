Mildred Elizabeth Murphy Niehaus
registered nurse - loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, born 1926, Brooklyn, NY, to Mary Catherine Sterling Murphy whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Northern Ireland and Frank S. Murphy whose families hailed from Scotland and Northern Ireland. Millie graduated in 1948 from St. John's Nursing School in Brooklyn, NY, as a registered nurse and was a proud member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps enrolled at St. John's Long Island City Hospital in Queens, NY. She specialized as a pediatric nurse and enjoyed working alongside her husband in their private pediatric practice in Hyde Park until their retirement to Southern Pines, NC, in 1997. Prior to and during retirement, Millie enjoyed playing golf, gardening, reading, knitting, basket weaving, and spending time with her husband, family, and friends. Preceded in death by eldest son Robert W. Niehaus, Jr. Survived by children Lois A. (nee Niehaus) Swisher (Bill), Carol L. Niehaus, Douglas A. Niehaus (Sandy), Michael J. Niehaus (Nicole) and Andrea M. (nee Niehaus) Barnes (Clifton). Survived by grandchildren Robert W. III (Aisha), Carlin and Patrick Niehaus, Jennifer (nee Swisher) Real M.D. (David), Christa Riboh Swisher M.D. (Jonathan M.D.), Matthew Swisher M.D. (Christine), Margaret Mary Fuchs M.D. (Andrew), Nicholas Niehaus (Kelley), Dustin Niehaus and Lauren (nee Niehaus) Dabbelt (Peter), Malone Simpson, Hannah, Merrick, McCabe and Marlo Niehaus, and Will Barnes. Survived as well by great-grandchildren Claire Millie and Ethan Riboh, Aiden Swisher, Henry Fuchs, Natalie and Aidan Niehaus, and Stella, Brody, and Sawyer Dabbelt. Millie is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will miss Millie's spirited nature, fabulous cooking, and love of entertaining. Millie's family would like to express their appreciation for the attentive and kind care received the last few years of her life from Queen City Homecare aides and the staff at Barrington of Oakley. Visitation to be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. (3105 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209). Burial following the mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery (11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249). Social distancing guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations requested on behalf of Dr. and Mrs. Robert W. Niehaus to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
