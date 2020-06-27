Mildred Finn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Finn

Amelia - Mildred Frances (nee Connor) Finn passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at 93 years old. From her birth on October 10, 1926 in Brooksville, KY to her death, Mildred's humor, wit and love endured and endeared her to many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James in 1966, her son James in 2012 and eight brothers and sisters. Mildred is survived by her sister Clara Luigart Burke; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert, Phillip (Marilyn), John (Beth) and Leslie nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mildred was blessed to have a long and loving life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at St. Bernadette Church, Amelia from 9:30 am. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Graveside committal service at St. James Cemetery, Brooksville, Kentucky at 2:15 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette Church, 1479 Locust Lake Road, Amelia, Ohio 45102.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Graveside service
02:15 PM
St. James Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved