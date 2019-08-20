Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Mildred Florence Meier


1925 - 2019
Mildred Florence Meier Obituary
Mildred Florence Meier

Bellevue - Mildred Florence Meier, 94 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away August 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 4, 1925 to the late John and Bessie Hirth. She later married Harry Joseph Meier, who preceded her in death after 63 years. Mildred's greats joy was her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who survive her; children David (Lisa) Meier and Linda (Ron) Herald; grandchildren Jacqui, Joseph, Dee, Tammy, Leslie, Stacy and Jeremy; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Helen Watson, Marian Brown and Loretta Jordan; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial immediately following in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
