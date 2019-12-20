Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Mildred "Lou" Hayes


1927 - 2019
Mildred "Lou" Hayes Obituary
Mildred "Lou" Hayes

Highland Heights - Mildred "Lou" Hayes , 92 of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on December 19, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, Kentucky.

Mildred was born January 8, 1927 in Bellevue, Kentucky to Matthew and Mildred (nee Munch) Stortz. Lou was a member of Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, Kentucky and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky. She was a former Aide at Speers Hospital, Dayton, Kentucky and Lakeside Nursing Home and a member of the Newport Elks Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Hayes, Son, John C. Hayes, and Grandson, Lee Philip Campbell. Lou is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Campbell, brother, William T. Stortz, sister, Caroline Pollit, 8 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Prayers will follow at 1:30 pm Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Martin Pitstick, officiating. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
