Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Hehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Hehman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Hehman Obituary
Mildred Hehman

Melbourne - Mildred Caroline Hehman (nee. Moher), 97, of Melbourne, passed away on Saturday, January 18th at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. She was the owner/operator of Hehman's General Store, Melbourne, KY before retiring. Then she served as a greeter at Walmart in Alexandria. Mildred was also a member of St. Philip Church, Melbourne, KY for over 75 years and a member of the Altar Society. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Hehman; son, Charles George Hehman and brothers, Richard, Otto & Earl Moher. Mildrew is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rardin; 3 grandchildren: Jessica Bolton, Caraline Hehman & Hannah Styer; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23rd at St. Philip Church, Melbourne. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the St. Philip Church, 1404 Mary Ingles Hwy., Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -