|
|
Mildred Hehman
Melbourne - Mildred Caroline Hehman (nee. Moher), 97, of Melbourne, passed away on Saturday, January 18th at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. She was the owner/operator of Hehman's General Store, Melbourne, KY before retiring. Then she served as a greeter at Walmart in Alexandria. Mildred was also a member of St. Philip Church, Melbourne, KY for over 75 years and a member of the Altar Society. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Hehman; son, Charles George Hehman and brothers, Richard, Otto & Earl Moher. Mildrew is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rardin; 3 grandchildren: Jessica Bolton, Caraline Hehman & Hannah Styer; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23rd at St. Philip Church, Melbourne. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the St. Philip Church, 1404 Mary Ingles Hwy., Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020