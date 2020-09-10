1/
Mildred J. (Nesvold) Hellmann
{ "" }
Mildred J. (Nee Nesvold) Hellmann

Beloved wife of the late Paul X. Hellmann. Daughter of the late Jack and Clara Nesvold. Loving mother of David (Judy), Jerome, Denis (Mimi), Gregory (Linda), Martin (deceased), Teresa, and Catherine. Devoted grandmother of Michelle, Juli, Kristin, Emily, Max, and Savannah. Proud great-grandma of Chase. Dear sister of Donald (Helen) Nesvold, John (Edna) Nesvold, Robert (Joyce) Nesvold, Donna (Stan) Thoe, and Judy (Robert) Davis. Cherished friend of Sue Eichhorn and John Diether. Born and raised on a farm in northern Wisconsin, she served her country as a World War II Army nurse, serving in hospitals in the US, the Philippines, and Korea. She met her future husband, Paul, when he was a patient at an army hospital in Missouri. They were married 55 years until his passing in 2003. She was thrilled to visit Washington DC in 2015 with the first All-Women's Honor Flight. Passed away on September 5, 2020 at 97 years of age. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Tri State, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249, or www.honorflighttristate.org. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
