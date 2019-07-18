Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Miamisburg - Mildred C. Kilgore, formerly of Amelia, passed July 15, 2019 in Centerville at the age of 92. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Kilgore; mother of Donna (Anthony) Beran, Darla (Tim) Gillman, and Christie (Rick) Mider; grandmother of Shannon Estep, Justin Gillman, Michael Beran, Kevin Gillman, and Anne Beran. Preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Hall, her father, Noah Dabney, and her brothers, Harlan Dabney, James Dabney, Roger Dabney, and Bill Hall. She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. She had previously been employed by Cincinnati Bell, Coca-Cola Company, and Mercy Clermont Hospital. Visitation for Mildred will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services at 10:30. Interment at Lucy Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Clermont Hospital.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019
