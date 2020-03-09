|
Mildred L. Culp, Ph.D.
Mildred L. Culp, Ph.D., age 71, died February 24, 2020 at her home near Crete, IL. She was the daughter of the late Winifred Stilwell Culp and Col. William Whitfield Culp.
Her husband, John E. Pilcher, survives her as do her brothers William S. Culp (Polly) and Edmund H. Culp of Cincinnati and two nephews.
Millie graduated from The College Preparatory School (Miss Doherty's) in 1967 and Knox College in 1971. She earned her doctorate from the University of Chicago, Committee on History of Culture, and taught at the university level before starting her career in journalism.
Over the course of 35 years, she wrote about workplace issues and trends. Her work appeared in 195 newspapers and broadcast sites, including 50 major dailies or their niche publications.
Services were held Friday, March 6, 2020 near her home. Memorial contributions may be made to Knox College, 2 East South Street, Galesburg, IL 61401 or to The Seven Hills School, 5400 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020