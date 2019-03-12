|
Mildred "Lucille" Lanningham
Edgewood - Heaven received a new angel on Thursday, March 7th at 6:36 p.m. Mildred "Lucille" Lanningham (nee Pinyon), mother of Karen (Lanningham) Jenkins passed away after a brief Hospice stay. Her parents Amanda and Bill Pinyon, a sister- Gertrude Napier, brothers Eugene Pinyon and Bill Pinyon, Jr. all preceded her in death. Her husband Jack passed away on June 8, 1998 at the age of 68. Lucille and Jack had two children, Larry Joe, born in 1952 and Karen Lee, born in 1956. Larry passed away in 2012 after a short battle with cancer. She has 4 grandchildren, Audrey Paul (Roger); Allison Jenkins; Ashley Jenkins; and Andrew Jenkins (Ashley); also a daughter-in law, Sisie Lanningham. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Dr. Covington, KY 41017 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice - 483 S. Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019