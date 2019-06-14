|
|
Mildred Linder
Alexandria - Mildred Linder (94) of Alexandria, KY passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Mildred was born in Parkers Grove, KY on July 7, 1924, daughter of the late John and Effie "Blanche" Menefee Fisk. Mildred was a member of the Gardnersville Christian Church and was a retired receptionist from Joseph Cadillac.In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband Charles Linder and sister Virginia Greene. Survivors include her son John Edwin (Monnirae) Linder, daughter Mary (Olaff) Hollon, sister Patricia (Sherry) Burkhart, grandchildren Kevin Hollon, Brian and Bruce Linder, Tammy Kahmann, great grandchildren David Kahmann Jr., Mary Hollon, Alec Dalton, Tanner Dalton, Macy Linder, Chloe Linder, Max Linder, great great grandchildren Samuel and Lawson Dalton and a son by choice John (Peggy) Montgomery.
Visitation will be held from 11am- 12 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 pm also at the funeral home. Mildred's final resting place will be in the Gardnersville Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The Camp Northwood Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 128 Falmouth, KY 41040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 14, 2019