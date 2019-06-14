Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Mildred Linder Obituary
Mildred Linder

Alexandria - Mildred Linder (94) of Alexandria, KY passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Mildred was born in Parkers Grove, KY on July 7, 1924, daughter of the late John and Effie "Blanche" Menefee Fisk. Mildred was a member of the Gardnersville Christian Church and was a retired receptionist from Joseph Cadillac.In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband Charles Linder and sister Virginia Greene. Survivors include her son John Edwin (Monnirae) Linder, daughter Mary (Olaff) Hollon, sister Patricia (Sherry) Burkhart, grandchildren Kevin Hollon, Brian and Bruce Linder, Tammy Kahmann, great grandchildren David Kahmann Jr., Mary Hollon, Alec Dalton, Tanner Dalton, Macy Linder, Chloe Linder, Max Linder, great great grandchildren Samuel and Lawson Dalton and a son by choice John (Peggy) Montgomery.

Visitation will be held from 11am- 12 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 pm also at the funeral home. Mildred's final resting place will be in the Gardnersville Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The Camp Northwood Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 128 Falmouth, KY 41040.

Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 14, 2019
