Mildred Marie Russell
Latonia - Mildred Marie Russell, Age 97. Resident of Latonia, KY. Passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care Center in Cold Spring, KY. Member of First Christian Church. Covington, KY. Retired secretary for Anthem Blue Cross. VISITATION; Wednesday June 19th 10:00AM until 12:00PM at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, KY SERVICES; 12:00PM Wednesday June19th at the funeral home.
INTERMENT: Highland Cemtery Ft. Mitchell, KY. Preceded by husband, William "Billy" Russell, parents, Harry and Viola Helmick. son, Gary Russell, sister, Ellen Neale, She is survived by daughters, Elaine Soward, Independence, KY, Charleen (Charles) Steinborn, Covington, KY, Diane (Thomas) Warth, Latonia, KY, son, Scott H. (Sharon) Russell, Covington, KY, 10-grandchildren, 16-great grandchildren, brother, George Helmick, Independence, KY, sister, Billie Bryant, Toledo, OH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church 14 West 5th Street Covington, KY 41011. On-line condolences may be expressed to [email protected]
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019