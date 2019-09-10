|
Mildred Maxine Lester Beisner
Union - Mildred Maxine Lester Beisner passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rosedale Green, Latonia at the age of 90.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Ralph F. Beisner, parents, Phillip Maxey Lester and Clementine Mullins Black, sisters Agnes Lester and Francis (Hume) McClure. Survivors include sister Mary Ann (R.L.) Abell, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Maxine graduated from Villa Madonna Academy then later resided in Miami Florida for many years, where she retired from Bell South. Along with being a member of the Telephone Pioneers, and former President of the Venice Garden Club, Venice Florida, she also took pride in being a seamstress, artist and gourmet cook.
Maxine attended St. Timothy Church in Union, she celebrated her life by doing all the things she loved most, gardening, traveling and surrounding herself with family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 11am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Swindler and Currin Funeral Home, Latonia. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Elizabeth Health Care Foundation/Hospice 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019