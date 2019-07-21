Services
St Anthony's Church
485 Grand Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Mildred May "Millie" Willson


1921 - 2019
Mildred May "Millie" Willson Obituary
Mildred "Millie" May Willson

Taylor Mill - Mildred "Millie" May Willson, 98, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. She was a loving mother, wife and a member of St. Anthony Church. Millie was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Amos Willson in 2001. She is survived by her daughter: Anne (Mark) Hopkins; sons: Mike (Martha) Willson and Chuck (Maricela) Willson; sister: Margaret Hurm; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 21 to July 22, 2019
