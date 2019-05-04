Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sts. Boniface & James Church
304 Oak Street
Ludlow, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Boniface & James Church
304 Oak Street
Ludlow, OH
Ft. Wright - Mildred McCabe, 96, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Emerald Trace in Elsmere. She was a retired Nurse from Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. Mildred was a member of the St. Ann's Altar Society and Bereavement Committee. She also volunteered at Mary's Hope and was an alumnus of Good Samaritan School of Nursing and The Willows. She was preceded in death by her husband, Justin McCabe (1999) and son, Joseph McCabe (2008). Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ann (Paul) Riehle of Dexter, MI; Peggy Messer of Ludlow; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM all in Sts. Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Verona, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Dr, Covington, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2019
