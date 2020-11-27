Mildred Moore Hess



Naples, FL - Mildred Moore Hess, 94, a resident of Naples, FLA, passed away on November 18 while under the care of AVOW Hospice of Naples. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to Miriam Edwards Moore and Oswald de Rousse Moore. She graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and, in 1948, moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lived most of her married life.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Guy C. Hess. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Hess Grant of Atlanta and Luann Hess Schott of Estero, FL; her son, Guy (Randy) Hess and daughter-in-law, Karen Schmitt Hess, also of Estero, FL; five grandchildren, Mirrin Reagan, Lindsey Grant, Jason Hess, Kristin Schott, and Ryan Schott; and,



four great grandchildren, Avery Reagan, Sawyer Reagan, Mira Bowen, and Benjamin Bowen.



A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to AVOW Hospice of Naples, FLA.









