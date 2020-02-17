Services
Alexandria - Mildred L. Powell (nee Lucas), 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood, KY. Millie was born April 13, 1936 to her parents Victor and Elma (nee Center) Lucas. Mille was retired owner of Millie's Cleaning Service. She loved shopping for clothes and working in her flower garden. Her favorite vacations were when she would go to the Great Smokey Mountains or Myrtle Beach. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald Powell. Mildred is survived by her children, Vicki (Jerry) Newman, Donnie (Kelly) Powell and Cindy (Larry) Gross; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; best friends, Sherry Butler, Ruby Green and Carol Grinninger. Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 and Friday, February 21 from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment in the Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery, California, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
