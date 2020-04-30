Mildred Showalter
Falmouth - Mildred Showalter (95) of Falmouth, KY, passed away April 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Falmouth on July 21, 1924, daughter of the late William Sr. and Edna Hobday Ritter. Mildred was a member of the Falmouth Christian Church.Along with her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by grandson Michael Vandlaningham, siblings Hazel Hamm, William Ritter Jr., Wilbur Ritter, Lucille Abernathy, Ruby Doggett and Virgiline Moore. Survivors include, daughter Wanda Vanlaningham, sons Garry Showalter and David Sydnor, sister in law Margaret Ritter, grandchildren Robert Vanlaningham, Rebecca Hutchison, Todd Sydnor, Danielle Showalter, Jennifer Karkan and 3 great grandchildren. Services will be held privately for the family at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth, KY. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The Wellness Fund at Falmouth Christian Church or the Hospice of Hope.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
