Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Mildred Stoffregen "Millie" Werk Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Stoffregen Werk

Loveland - Mildred "Millie" Stoffregen Werk of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Frank Werk. Loving mother of Donna (Jim) Inglis, Debra Lindsay, and Frank (Alice) Werk. Proud grandmother of Herman (Kristin) Knopf, Andrew (Jennifer) Knopf, Ryan Lindsay, Erin Baas, Jared (Erika) Lindsay, Zach (Molly) Lindsay, Evan (Lindsey) Werk, and Alex Werk. Cherished great grandmother of Tyler, Elise, Mackenzie, Reed, Lindsay Jane, Violet, Colton, Nash, Colbie, Corbin, Marcella, and Madeline. Dear sister of the late Mary Ann Bryan and the late Wilma Jean White. Passed away January 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 PM on Saturday, January 18 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be at 12 PM. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation in memory of Millie may be directed to Voices for Children of Broward County (www.voicesbroward.org). www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -