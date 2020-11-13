1/1
Mildred Virginia Hunley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Virginia Hunley

DeMossville, KY - Mildred Virginia Hunley, 87, of DeMossville, KY, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati. An active member of Gardnersville Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Hunley in 1999, by her daughter Amanda Lynn Huffman, a brother LeRoy Gabbard, her sister Doris Cain, and a grandaughter Felicia Huffman. Survivors include daughters Donna Jean (Gary) Damon and Meichelle Hunley and sons Ronnie Lee Hunley and Jimmy Allen (Pam) Hunley. Also 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Friends may call at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME-LATONIA from 5-8 PM Tuesday, November 17 with funeral 11 AM Wednesday, November 18 at Gardnersville Baptist Church in Gardnersville. Burial at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to the church at 3240 KY 491, DeMossville, KY 41033.

Swindler-currinfh.com

Face masks and social distancing required at all times.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral
11:00 AM
Gardnersville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved