Mildred Virginia HunleyDeMossville, KY - Mildred Virginia Hunley, 87, of DeMossville, KY, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati. An active member of Gardnersville Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Hunley in 1999, by her daughter Amanda Lynn Huffman, a brother LeRoy Gabbard, her sister Doris Cain, and a grandaughter Felicia Huffman. Survivors include daughters Donna Jean (Gary) Damon and Meichelle Hunley and sons Ronnie Lee Hunley and Jimmy Allen (Pam) Hunley. Also 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Friends may call at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME-LATONIA from 5-8 PM Tuesday, November 17 with funeral 11 AM Wednesday, November 18 at Gardnersville Baptist Church in Gardnersville. Burial at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to the church at 3240 KY 491, DeMossville, KY 41033.Face masks and social distancing required at all times.