Miley Candace Martin
Falmouth - Miley Candace Martin, 52, of Falmouth, Kentucky passed away on March 9, 2019 at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on February 16, 1967 to the late Michael Martin and Phyllis Wright. She was a devoted Bengals fan who loved westerns.
Miley is survived by her husband Jerry Leazer; children Kiley Martin, Kolston Leazer and Koby Leazer; granddaughter Lillian Thompson; and sister Paige Martin.
A memorial gathering will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019