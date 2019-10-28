|
Milly Beatrice Oesting
Florence - Our mom, Milly Beatrice (Pierson) Oesting, age 78, of Florence, KY, went to be with the Lord, peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 5:15pm. She is survived by her sons Gary Brett (Stacey) of Union and Lane Thomas (Meredith) of Independence, grandchildren Aaron (Melissa), Gloria (Aaron Mrozek), Simon, Grace, Esther, Morgan Beatrice, Ethan, and one great-granddaughter (born a week ago), Millie Sue Oesting, who is named after her. Bea attended Boone County High School. She was a follower of Christ, an artist, a seamstress, and a devoted mom and grandma. She was a 25 year metastatic breast cancer survivor. Many would say that she was the sweetest lady they ever met. We will miss her humor, bold faith and her bright smile. There will be a memorial for Bea on Monday, November 4th at The Bridge Church, 7906 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY at 8:00PM with an opportunity to visit with the family starting at 6:30PM. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019