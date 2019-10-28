Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Milly Oesting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milly Beatrice Oesting

Add a Memory
Milly Beatrice Oesting Obituary
Milly Beatrice Oesting

Florence - Our mom, Milly Beatrice (Pierson) Oesting, age 78, of Florence, KY, went to be with the Lord, peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 5:15pm. She is survived by her sons Gary Brett (Stacey) of Union and Lane Thomas (Meredith) of Independence, grandchildren Aaron (Melissa), Gloria (Aaron Mrozek), Simon, Grace, Esther, Morgan Beatrice, Ethan, and one great-granddaughter (born a week ago), Millie Sue Oesting, who is named after her. Bea attended Boone County High School. She was a follower of Christ, an artist, a seamstress, and a devoted mom and grandma. She was a 25 year metastatic breast cancer survivor. Many would say that she was the sweetest lady they ever met. We will miss her humor, bold faith and her bright smile. There will be a memorial for Bea on Monday, November 4th at The Bridge Church, 7906 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY at 8:00PM with an opportunity to visit with the family starting at 6:30PM. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now