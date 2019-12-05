Services
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Resurrection
1619 California Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Resurrection
1619 California Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Milton C. Coleman Jr. Obituary
Milton C. Coleman, Jr

Cincinnati - Coleman, Jr., Milton Collier, beloved husband of Joyce Coleman,, loving father of Geoffrey S. Coleman, Allyson Bond (James). Preceded in death by his parents, Milton C. Coleman and Gussie D. Coleman (nee Davis), sister Eunice E. Pitman, Milton C. Coleman Jr., Passed Sunday, December 1, 2019 Age 82 years. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of Resurrection, 1619 California Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45237. Visitation Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Church of Resurrection. Remains donated to the College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
