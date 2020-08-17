Milton Chalk
Highland Heights - Milton L. Chalk, age 94, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital- Ft. Thomas, with his two daughters by his side. Born November 26, 1925 to the late Herbert and Edith Chalk of Melbourne, KY, Milton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy of 60 years and brother, Herbert Chalk of Melbourne. Besides his love of family, he also had a love of his country. When in the Army, he was assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower and at the time (SHAPE), which later became (NATO). He worked at the home of Eisenhower in Paris, France, and was really proud to know Eisenhower and his wife Mamie personally. He was assigned to the switchboard at Marnes La-Coquette and took all incoming calls that went to Eisenhower. Milton is survived by his daughter, Betty Edgley of Highland Heights, Cindy (Patrick) Williams of Erlanger; grandson, Joe (Connie) Edgley of Michigan; two great-grandsons, Daulton & Chase Edgley of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Florence Chalk of Melbourne & Irene Wilson of Alexandria; brother-in-law, Dennis Losey of Florida and many nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5977 Lower Tug Fork Road, Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences may be expressed at dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home are serving the Chalk family.