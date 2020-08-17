1/1
Milton Chalk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Chalk

Highland Heights - Milton L. Chalk, age 94, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital- Ft. Thomas, with his two daughters by his side. Born November 26, 1925 to the late Herbert and Edith Chalk of Melbourne, KY, Milton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy of 60 years and brother, Herbert Chalk of Melbourne. Besides his love of family, he also had a love of his country. When in the Army, he was assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower and at the time (SHAPE), which later became (NATO). He worked at the home of Eisenhower in Paris, France, and was really proud to know Eisenhower and his wife Mamie personally. He was assigned to the switchboard at Marnes La-Coquette and took all incoming calls that went to Eisenhower. Milton is survived by his daughter, Betty Edgley of Highland Heights, Cindy (Patrick) Williams of Erlanger; grandson, Joe (Connie) Edgley of Michigan; two great-grandsons, Daulton & Chase Edgley of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Florence Chalk of Melbourne & Irene Wilson of Alexandria; brother-in-law, Dennis Losey of Florida and many nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5977 Lower Tug Fork Road, Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences may be expressed at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home are serving the Chalk family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved