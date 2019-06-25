Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Spring - Milton Edward Walz, Jr., age 86, of Spring, TX, formerly of Ft. Thomas,KY, passed away on Wednesday, June 19 at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital. He was born on March 9, 1933 to Milton and Katherine Walz. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1951. He was a member of the Ft. Thomas Police Department for 22 years before moving to Houston in 1979. He was preceded in death by his parents, his children Peter and Holly, and his brother Robert Walz. Milton is survived by his wife Janet, son Andrew (Gloria), brother Roger (Janine), sister Kathy, his grandchild (Victoria) and great grandchild (Andrew), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 10-noon at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY. Service to follow at the funeral home with Rev. Mike Sweeney officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019
