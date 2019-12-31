Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Mima Jean Osborne

Mima Jean Osborne

Alexandria - Mima Jean Osborne (nee Smith), 78, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. Mima was born October 26, 1941 in Blackey, KY to her late parents, James Price and Pearlie (Pugh) Smith. She was a homemaker. Mima was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Osborne and son, James Brashear. She is survived by two grandchildren, Rebecca Brashear and Dakota Brashear; three siblings, Lillian, Christine and Robert Smith; x daughter-in-law, Lora L. (Robert C.) Lee and several nieces and nephews. Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, January 3 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Funeral Service Saturday, January 4 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
