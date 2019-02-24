|
|
Minerva Schappacher
Mason - Minerva M. Schappacher (nee Gesting) beloved wife of the late Alfred A. Schappacher. Loving mother of Mary Lou (late John) and Shirley (James) Lutmer, Leonard (Sherry), Fred (Patty) and Mark (Kim) Schappacher. Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 10. Sister of Virginia Stafford and the late Charles Gesting. Passed away February 22, 2019, at the age of 93. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Church 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Music Ministry.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019