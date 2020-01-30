|
Miriam Gavin
GAVIN, Miriam (nee Farwick) devoted wife of the late Thomas E. Gavin, loving mother of Sherry (Jeff) Romani, Terri (Nyle) Hothem, Greg (Vicky) Gavin, Julie (Mike) Tiemeier, Lisa (Ken) Miller, Laurie (Vince) Sunderhaus, Judy (Joe) Moehring, Kristi (Jeff) Eberhart and the late Colleen (Tony, living) Michalak. Cherished grandmother of 22 and 15 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Robert Farwick, Dolores Kroeger, Pete Farwick, Mary Jones, Martha Voelker, the late Richard, Donald, and Ray Farwick. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away January 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation Monday February 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Remembrances may be made to Karen Wellington Foundation for LIVING with breast cancer, 3825 Edwards Road #103, Cincinnati, OH 45209, or St. Theresa Benedicta of the Cross Building Fund, 23345 Gavin Lane, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020