Miriam Leinen
Florence - Miriam Helen Leinen, 71, of Florence, KY passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Artis Senior Center in Bridgetown, OH. She was born April 22, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Harry and Gladys Leinen. Miriam was a devoted Catholic, and a former member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Burlington, KY, and she was a Right to Life advocate. Her parents, and her sister, Clare Ann Merrill preceded her in death. Miriam is survived by her sister: Irene (Robert) Stall, her nephew: Chad (Casey) Stall, her niece: Audrey (Lee) Pitt, her great nephews: Chase, Connor, Cooper, Mitchell, and Izayah, and several other loving friends and care takers. A memorial Mass will be held for Miriam on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Following Mass, Miriam will be laid to rest at St. Joe New Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Right to Life- Northern KY at 13037 Hutton Dr., Walton, KY 41094 or to Trigeminal Neuralgia Facial Pain Association for Research at 4600 SW 34th Street, #141592, Gainesville, FL 32614. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.