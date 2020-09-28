1/1
Miriam Ware
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Ware

Covington - Miriam Emma Ware, (nee Romp), 96, was born in Covington, Ky on Aug. 14, 1924 and passed away on September 24, 2020. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. She was a member of the St. Therese Altar Society and Southgate Seniors. Miriam was actively devoted to her Catholic faith. The oldest of 5 siblings, she was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta & Harry Romp, sisters Bernice Stulz, Deloris Romp, Eileen Ruwe and brother Harry Romp. Miriam was also preceded in death by her husband, Allan Ware and her son Allan Michael Ware. Miriam is survived by daughters Fran (David) Angel and Tess (Tom) Lueke, daughter-in-law Barbara Sue Ware, sons Stephen (Mary Joan) Ware, Thomas (Carol) Ware and Ron (Maureen) Ware, 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren & 6 great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces & nephews & friends. Miriam donated her body to the UC Medical Research Hospital. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00am. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to Redwood, 71 Orphanage Rd, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell assisting the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved