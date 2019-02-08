|
Union - Milissa "Missy" Flick died surrounded by loved ones on January 23rd at the age of 62. Missy enjoyed crafting, such as sewing and decorating. She was always willing to help her family with numerous home renovations and design projects. She had a keen eye for color and décor. She liked listening to live music and loved to travel. Most of all, she loved her family, especially being a Grandma to Josh and Lucas. She will be remembered with love by those who survive her, beloved husband, Steve Flick; children, Ryan (Allison) Flick and Jessica Flick; mother, Winifred Bittlinger; grandsons, Josh and Lucas Flick; siblings Gretchen (John) Bloemer, Tina (Rob) Graessle, Emily (Chris) Freihofer and Eric (Cynthia) Bittlinger and numerous nieces and nephews. Missy is preceded in death by her father, Edward Bittlinger and twin sisters Francis and Teresa Bittlinger. Missy selflessly donated her body to science. A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at St Timothy Church in Union with a Memorial Mass to follow. Donations in Missy's name can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S. Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017, St. Elizabeth Foundation Attn: Cancer Care 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017 or to a .
