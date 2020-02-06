Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchel Bethel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchel Bethel

Add a Memory
Mitchel Bethel Obituary
Mitchel Bethel

Deer Park - Beloved son of Jolene Bethel and Marc (Cheryl) Bethel, dear brother of Eric Bethel and Kyle Fearn, special grandson to the late Ruth E. Bethel and the late Thomas A. and Marilyn R. Humbert, loving nephew to many aunts and uncles and also survived by many cousins, will also leave many close friends. February 5, 2020. Age 35. Visitation will be Friday February 14th from 4-8pm at the Thomas-Justin Memorial 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) where the funeral service will be Saturday February 15th at 9 AM. www.ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -