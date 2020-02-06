|
|
Mitchel Bethel
Deer Park - Beloved son of Jolene Bethel and Marc (Cheryl) Bethel, dear brother of Eric Bethel and Kyle Fearn, special grandson to the late Ruth E. Bethel and the late Thomas A. and Marilyn R. Humbert, loving nephew to many aunts and uncles and also survived by many cousins, will also leave many close friends. February 5, 2020. Age 35. Visitation will be Friday February 14th from 4-8pm at the Thomas-Justin Memorial 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) where the funeral service will be Saturday February 15th at 9 AM. www.ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020