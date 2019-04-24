Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Cemetery
Cincinnati - (nee McCoy) beloved daughter of Willie C. McCoy, (nee Stonestreet) and the late Earl S. McCoy. Loving sister of Melody Sheahan (Wayne Parks), Tracy Hemsink (Glenn), Cathy Krimme (Michael) and the late Herbert L. Noll Jr. Devoted aunt to Rebecca, Robert, Rachel, Erika, Michele, Aaron, Elizabeth, Herb, Brian and Jack. Niece of Robert D. Stonestreet. Longtime Partner of Scott Flannery. Mitzi passed after a brief illness on Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 57. Mitzi was an employee of AAA where she served as Director ICHB Network. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Friday, 26th of April, 2019 from 10 AM, until time of memorial service at 11 AM, all at Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Internment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Cemetery. dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
