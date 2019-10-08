|
Modell Sinning
Ft. Thomas - Modell Ward Sinning, 95, formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on October 5, 2019, at her home in Alexandria, KY. Modell was a Realtor with the Spillman Insurance & Real Estate Co. for many years and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Highland Heights. Modell was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ralph E. Sinning, and is survived by her sons, Charles Sinning and Jerry Sinning, and her grandchildren, Kimberli Sinning, Charles Sinning, and Leslie Life. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Richard, Michael, and Stephen Life. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 2016 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019