Molly Moormeier
Molly Moormeier

Eaton - Molly Moormeier, age 80, of Eaton, OH passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 24, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Kenneth and Vivian (Sink) Leisure. Molly was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Eaton; member of the Alpha Garden Club; member of the Book Club; enjoyed playing cards with friends; and was an avid basketball fan. Molly retired from the Eaton Community Schools with over 25 years of employment as a Teacher's Aide. She is survived by her husband Donald Moormeier of Eaton; son Craig (Belinda) Moormeier of Eaton; daughter Kristine (Darin) Hawley of Batesville, IN; son Matt (Stacy) Moormeier of Cleveland, OH; and grandchildren: Matthew Moormeier, Alex Moormeier, Jill Hawley, Graham Hawley, Austin Moormeier and Zach Moormeier. A walk-through visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 12:00 pm until time of memorial service at 1:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 123 West Decatur Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Ted Dennis officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, Preble County Food Pantry or the church. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requires that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
