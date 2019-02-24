Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of Twin Lakes Retirement Community
Momoko Aka Obituary
Momoko Aka

Montgomery - Momoko Aka passed away peacefully in her sleep in Montgomery Ohio, on February 5, 2019. She was 92 years old. She is survived by her husband Yoshimori, daughter Laura and her husband Marc Goldsmith and their children, Adam, Hana and Jayne, daughter Karen and her husband, Wayne Matsukawa and stepdaughter, Tricia. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, March 3rd at 1:30 PM in the Chapel of Twin Lakes Retirement Community.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
