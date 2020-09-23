1/
Monica McCullough
1927 - 2020
Monica McCullough

Villa Hills - Monica McCullough (nee Maguire) passed away on September 18th. Monica was born in Sydare, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland one of seven children to Patrick and Ellen (Dunne) Maguire on February 2, 1927. She earned a nursing degree from Belfast City Hospital and moved to New York City in 1950 and worked at Columbia Medical Center. She married Jim McCullough in 1954 and moved to Cincinnati and raised seven children. Monica returned to work at the V.A. Hospital. In retrement she and Jim traveled extensively, volunteered and. enjoyed her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jim in 2019. She is survived by her seven children Veronica (Rick Sheppard) Jim (Beth) McCullough, Irene (Bob Pritchett), Patrick (Peggy) McCullough, Monica, Michael (Mary Jo) McCullough, Ellen (Steve Suetholz) and her 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 1, 2020, 9:30AM at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fisher House for military families: fisherhouse.org or Pregnancy Center West of Cincinnati :pc-west.org. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
