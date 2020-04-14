|
|
Monroe Baker
Butler - Monroe Baker, 81, of Butler, KY passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020 with his family surrounding him. He was born in Breathitt County, KY to Melvin and Ida (Turner) Baker, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Baker and a sister, Julie Ellen. Monroe proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from GE Aircraft/Engines in Evendale where he worked as an inspector and was a member of UAW #647. He was a Kentucky Colonel and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, attending auctions and bluegrass music. He is survived by his wife, Faye Baker. Daughter; Lisa (Dale) Turner. Along with his grandchildren, Jackie (Brett) Keeton and Jake Turner and one great granddaughter, Ava. Visitation will be private for the family and burial will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Williamstown Veterans Cemetery North. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020