Resources
More Obituaries for Morag Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morag Abbott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morag Abbott Obituary
Morag Abbott

Cincinnati - Morag H. (nee Todd) Abbott of Cincinnati, formerly of Auburn, NY. Beloved wife of 58 years to John Abbott. Loving mother of Iain (Jenelle) Abbott. Proud grandmother of Iain and Evan. Dear sister of Carolyn (Paul) Costanzo and Patricia Purcel. Mori earned her Masters Degree from SUNY Cortland, and went on to work as an elementary school teacher in the Auburn, NY school district for 28 years. After her retirement from teaching, she worked as an investigator for Cayuga Co., NY Coroner's Office and also for the FEMA D-Mort Region 3 after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. Lastly, she worked as a choir director and soloist at St. Luke and Trinity Methodist Church, both in Auburn, NY. Passed away January 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Donations may be made to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morag's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -