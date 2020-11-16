Morgan Collette Hahn
Cincinnati - Morgan Collette Hahn, 21 of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by Grandparents, Marilyn Phillips, Robert & Jana Hahn. She is survived by her Parents, Aaron Hahn and Amanda Phillips; Daughter, Kennedi Wilson-Hahn; Sisters, Jana & Kaitlyn Hahn; Brother, Logan Hahn; Grandfather, Jim Phillips; Fiance, Cody Bierley; Nieces, Alani Hahn & Raelynn Boykin; Loved by many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
to leave an online condolence or to Livestream the service at 1 pm.