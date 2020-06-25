Morris Howard Adkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris Howard Adkins

Florence - Morris Howard Adkins, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St Elizabeth Hospital in Florence KY. Morris worked for Ford Motor Company for 4o years and was an Army Veteran. He was a very proud paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne who had combat in the Dominican Republic during their Civil War in the '60s. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Adkins, brothers A.C. Adkins, Earl Adkins, Dennis Adkins, Milas "Mac" Adkins and sister's Ruby Ridenour, and Alma Ruth Neff. Survivors include his sons Morris (Angela) Adkins Jr., Adam (Lauren) Adkins and Gary Marlow, brother George (Carol) Adkins, long time partner Carol Wegner, grandchildren Jacob, Ashley, Matthew, Chloe, Isla, Easton, Derek and great-grandchildren Jackson and McKenzie. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and close friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9am to 11am with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ft Mitchell KY. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved