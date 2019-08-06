|
Mung "Michael" Diec
formerly of Finneytown - Mung "Michael" Diec, age 76, formerly of Finneytown, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 20, 1942 in Vietnam, before coming to the United States. Mung worked at the Hoxworth Blood Center for 28 years, before retiring. He enjoyed solving Sudoku puzzles, drinking his morning coffee, and spending time with his grandkids. Mung is survived by his loving wife Thao "Helen"; children Phat (Jami) Diec, Thai Diec, Lisa Diec, Linda Diec; grandchildren Alanna, Braylen, Braxton, Brielle, Bryson; two brothers Kien Quan Diec, Kien Xuan Diec; and two sisters My Van Diec, My Yen Diec. He was preceded in death by his brother and his parents. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 8pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019