Murlen Carroll Houben
Highland Heights - Murlen Carroll Houben, 92, of Highland Heights, passed away on Wednesday, February 5th at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was a retired Accountant with the David J. Joseph Company. Murlen had a fierce love for his country, his family and his Lord. While in high school, he ran track and played football for the Campbell County Camels. The old high school trophy case contained metals that he had earned. He had the distinct honor of turning off the lights at the last high school football game played at what is now Campbell County Middle School. Shortly after graduation in 1945 he joined the Army. Murlen married his neighbor, Betty Jones. His proudest achievement was building the house that became their home. Murlen did most of the construction work himself and had to figure things out without the aid of YouTube. They lived in the same neighborhood as their parents and some of their siblings. Because they had an open back door policy, their home constantly had visitors who stopped by to say hey, ask for help, or share a meal. Murlen shared his love of America by taking the family on camping adventures. Often extended family members tagged along on the trips. Most of all, Murlen loved God and tried to serve him every day. While a church deacon, he made it his mission to make everyone feel welcome at the church. He would be the first one to greet new visitors and would know their name and family history within minutes of meeting them. He also would visit church members who were unable to attend service. His Bible was well worn from being read every day. Murlen was in constant prayer and sought God's guidance in all that he did. Cheering on his beloved Kentucky Wildcats and playing a competitive game of horseshoes is how he relaxed. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty (nee. Jones) Houben and brother, Eldred Houben. Murlen is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Dan) Hamilton; sons, David (Noelle) & Greg (Susan) Houben; sister, Laura (Ed) Atlee; brother, Norman (the late Yvonne) Houben; 4 grandchildren, Tandy (Dave) Senay, Megan (David) Van Horn and Joe (Desirae) & Lucy Houben and 4 great grandchildren, Trent Senay and Lyman, Nolan & Edwin Van Horn. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, February 9th at Christ Baptist Church, Cold Spring. A Second Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m., Monday, February 10th at Christ Baptist Church, Cold Spring. Interment will take place at Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Christ Baptist Church Pre School, 3810 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020