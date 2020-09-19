Myra J. Ginger



Cincinnati - Myra Joanne Ginger nee Alter, age 82, passed away September 18, 2020, beloved wife of Ronald Lee Ginger, loving mother of Elliott (Vicki), Kelly (Dean) and Amy (Frank), dear sister of Richard (Bonnie),devoted grandmother of Allison, Michael, Chris, and Claire, great grandmother of Chloe.



Myra was an avid reader and loved their Schnauzers, especially Whizzer. It gave her immense pleasure to shop for & give small but meaningful, heart-felt gifts to her children & grandkids. Some of the kids' favorite memories growing up involved food, including Myra's potato pancakes, blintzes, ham salad, Cincinnati chili and all things mushroom!



Graveside services were held at United Jewish Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Mayerson Jewish Community Center in Cincinnati would be greatly appreciated.









