Myra Rivinius Lawson
Ft. Thomas - Myra M. Rivinius Lawson, age 81, of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1938 in Elgin, North Dakota to Jacob and Ella Rivinius. Myra is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nyla Tietz. She is survived by her brother, Arnold Rivinius (Janell); children, Connie Martin (Duane) and Bryan Lawson (Amy); grandchildren, Chris Martin (Christine), Kyle Martin, Justin Lawson (Callie), Logan Lawson and Luke Lawson and great-grandchildren Hayes Lawson and Eva Martin. Myra retired from Kroger's and attended Community Family Church. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling and playing games; especially bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Visitation for Myra will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 until 12 pm at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 12 pm at the church, with the burial to follow immediately after at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations in Myra's name are suggested to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305. Online condolences can be expressed at www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019