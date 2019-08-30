Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Family Church
11875 Taylor Mill Rd.
Independence, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Family Church
11875 Taylor Mill Rd.
Independence, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Independence Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Rivinius Lawson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Myra Rivinius Lawson Obituary
Myra Rivinius Lawson

Ft. Thomas - Myra M. Rivinius Lawson, age 81, of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1938 in Elgin, North Dakota to Jacob and Ella Rivinius. Myra is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nyla Tietz. She is survived by her brother, Arnold Rivinius (Janell); children, Connie Martin (Duane) and Bryan Lawson (Amy); grandchildren, Chris Martin (Christine), Kyle Martin, Justin Lawson (Callie), Logan Lawson and Luke Lawson and great-grandchildren Hayes Lawson and Eva Martin. Myra retired from Kroger's and attended Community Family Church. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling and playing games; especially bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Visitation for Myra will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 until 12 pm at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 12 pm at the church, with the burial to follow immediately after at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations in Myra's name are suggested to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305. Online condolences can be expressed at www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now