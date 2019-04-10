Services
Myra Rose Thomas

Myra Rose Thomas Obituary
Myra Rose Thomas

Union - Myra Rose Thomas, 67, of Union, KY passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at her home. Myra was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Erma Herrmann; and her brother, Mike Herrmann. Myra is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim Thomas; her children, Jennifer (Jesse) Mahoney, Jimmy (Christy) Thomas, and Leeanna (Joe) Mangiafico; her siblings, Marlynn (Ron) Studer, Mary Ann Herrmann, Marty Herrmann, and Marita Van Meter; and her sister-in-law, Angie Herrmann. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Austin and Alex Mahoney, Gabe, Mallory, and Hayden Thomas, and Lydia Mangiafico. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:30AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Union, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest afterwards at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial donations to Linden Grove School 4122 Myrtle Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45236. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
