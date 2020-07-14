1/1
Myrna Frischholz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Frischholz

Bellevue - Myrna C. Frischholz, 92, of Bellevue, passed away on July 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY. Myrna was a retired Clerk with the City of Bellevue, KY. Myrna was the first female Manager with Family Finance & Treasurer of what is now the Point Arc of N. KY. Myrna loved to travel and she had been to eleven countries, she was also an avid card player, belonging to several card clubs. Myrna was preceded in death by her brother, John Jack Frischholz, her father, Earl Frischholz, and her mother, Grace Kelly Frischholz. Myrna is survived by her sister, Elaine Schewe, of Ft. Wright, KY and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 pm Saturday July 18, 2020, at the Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Divine Mercy Parish 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved