Myrna Frischholz
Bellevue - Myrna C. Frischholz, 92, of Bellevue, passed away on July 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY. Myrna was a retired Clerk with the City of Bellevue, KY. Myrna was the first female Manager with Family Finance & Treasurer of what is now the Point Arc of N. KY. Myrna loved to travel and she had been to eleven countries, she was also an avid card player, belonging to several card clubs. Myrna was preceded in death by her brother, John Jack Frischholz, her father, Earl Frischholz, and her mother, Grace Kelly Frischholz. Myrna is survived by her sister, Elaine Schewe, of Ft. Wright, KY and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 pm Saturday July 18, 2020, at the Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Divine Mercy Parish 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
.