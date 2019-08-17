|
|
Myrna L. (Sue) Engelken
Florence - Myrna L. (Sue) Engelken, 71, of Florence, Kentucky peacefully entered heaven on August 13, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born to the late Donald and Helen Gresen on August 8, 1948 in Springfield, Illinois. She later married James (Al) Engelken who survives her. After 32 years of service, Sue retired from the IRS. She was an active member of Crescent Springs Baptist Church, a Sunday School teacher and a member of Young At Heart. Along with her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her children Diedre Engelken, Rebecca (David) Kassemos and Christina (Jeff) Price; 6 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters Cynthia Ellenburg and Debra (Donald) Townsley; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 P.M. Burial will immediately follow. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019