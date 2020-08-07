Myrna Scheurer



Cincinnati - Myrna Scheurer, loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday July 27, 2020. Myrna was born on January 31, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Clifford and Voneita Waltz. She grew up in North Fairmount with her brother Bill. She was a graduate of Western Hills High School. Myrna was involved at Immanuel Church in South Fairmount where she led VBS classes. She loved to dance at Moonlight Gardens at Coney Island. Myrna had a passion for traveling and seeing the world. After working as a travel agent for over 30 years, she retired in 2016. She was an active member of Groesbeck United Methodist Church and was actively involved in The Northwest Women's Club. She had a love for decorating and accessorizing dollhouses. She spent countless hours perfecting her ideal design. Myrna was immensely dedicated to her family and friends. She treasured and embraced every moment with them. Her kind heart, warm smile, vivacious personality, and unconditional love impacted all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Voneita Waltz, and father of her children Ronald Scheurer. Myrna is survived by her four children, Gina Scheurer, Jenny (Greg) Cawein, Lauri Flischel, and RJ (Amy) Scheurer , brother Bill (Mary) Waltz, nephew Brian (Valerie) Waltz, grandchildren Michelle (Robbie) Mitchell, Ashley Pennington, Taylor Cawein, Katherine and David Scheurer, great-grandchildren Mckenna Pennington, Everlee and Adlee Bowman. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Groesbeck United Methodist Church located at 8871 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45251. Visitation with a slideshow will be held from 10:00-11:00 with service to follow. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Groesbeck United Methodist Church or Northwest Women's Club @ 3209 Crest Road, Cincinnati OH 45251 in care of Karen.









