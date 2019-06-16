|
Myron M. Kilgore, Sr.
Cincinnati - Myron Sr., Passed away Jun 10, 2019, age 83. Myron was preceded in death by his beloved wife Loretta (née Brooks). Beloved grandfather to Myron III "Trey", Michael II (Hall), Malachi, Mathieu (Hall), Myles (Hall), Noah (Bell), Macen (Hall) and Ashley. Father of Marcia (Kilgore - Hall) and Myron Jr. (Tamara). Survived by wife Rose (Schrauf). A memorial service will be held, Wed., Jun 19, 2019 at St. Xavier High School at 1:00pm, . In lieu of flowers, family requests that contributions be made to the Myron Kilgore, Sr. scholarship fund, St. Xavier High School, 600 W. North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224. Arrangements by Walker
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019