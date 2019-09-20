Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
2940 ST RT 222
Bethel, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Spurlock, Myrtie May (Née Paseley), age 78, passed away September 6, 2019. She is survived by sons Scottie and Kenney (Tonya), grandsons Mason (Allie) and Max, great grandson Ashton, and sister Darlene Burns. Preceded in death by parents Lee and Dorothy Paseley, and sister Dorothy Fountain. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 1:30 - 3:30 at 2940 ST RT 222, Bethel, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sweet Dream House Rescue, PO Box 681, Batavia, OH 45103 or dreamhouserescue.org, or World Wildlife Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
